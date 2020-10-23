Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Health Update After Heart Surgery

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger gave a health update Friday after having his aortic valve replaced in a heart surgery.

Schwarzenegger’s newest surgery comes two years after he had his pulmonary valve replaced, according to TMZ.

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020



“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” Schwarzenegger said. “I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

It is unclear when Schwarzenegger had the surgery, but he claimed he's been "walking the streets" in Cleveland and enjoying the city.

Schwarzenegger’s original heart surgery didn’t go that well, so I’m glad he seems to be doing okay after this one. Heart surgery can be scary. It was scary for Schwarzenegger at one time. He opened up about his previous surgery during a 2020 commencement speech.

“They said that they broke through the heart wall and there was internal bleeding and I could have died if they didn’t open up my sternum and then do open heart surgery,” Schwarzenegger said. “So imagine. A day before I was in the hospital, I was training really hard for Terminator 6, and now all of a sudden, he’s telling me that they were saving my life.”

I’m very thankful that Schwarzenegger lived and that we did get a “Terminator 6.”