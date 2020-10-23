CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 224 UPDATE: We Finally Made It To The Start Of Big 10 Football

Ladies and gentlemen, Friday marks the biggest victory in the war against coronavirus after 224 days of isolation.

After more than seven months of battling coronavirus, we finally made it to the start of Big 10 football, and I can’t think of a bigger victory in the past seven and a half months. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coronavirus brought this country to a grinding halt, our schedules changed, work went remote, seeing elderly family members had to be extremely limited and our way of life got hit by a massive shockwave because of the virus.

Yet, we kept fighting. We kept pushing. We kept battling because that’s what Americans do. When things leak ominous and bleak, Americans simply reload, regroup and find a new way to charge forward.

After 224 days of this garbage, we will finally be able to watch Big 10 football Friday night when Wisconsin takes the field against Illinois.

If we’ve had a better victory in the past 224 days, I certainly can’t think of it off the top of my head.

Let’s just all be honest with each other. The past 224 days haven’t been great. Back in February, we were all loving our lives.

By the middle of March, our lives as we knew them changed for the foreseeable future. Yet, I told everyone to remain calm, hold the line and everything would be fine.

Well, it’s a Friday night in America, there’s B1G action tonight and we have a full slate Saturday. I’m so happy that I damn near have tears in my eyes.

In any war, you never truly know what will happen. We’ve been through a lot over the past seven and a half months, and tonight, we celebrate a monumental victory.

Get your grill ready, put your beer on ice and prepare for a great night and a great Saturday. We’ve earned it.

Now, I’ll send you off with this great speech from “Friday Night Lights.” It should perfectly set the tone.