Debate Night Gave Trump His Best Fundraising Day Of The Year, Campaign Manager Says

The final presidential debate before the November 3 elections gave President Donald Trump’s campaign their best night of fundraising of 2020, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said Friday.

In a call with reporters, Stepien said Thursday night was the Trump campaign’s biggest online fundraising day ever, the same day as the final debate between Trump and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. The Trump campaign then sent out the news in a press release saying the campaign and the Republican National Committee raised $26 million for the final debate.

The press release states: “Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., the Republican National Committee (RNC), and their authorized joint fundraising committees announced a record-breaking $26 million haul around last night’s final presidential debate. This was the re-election effort’s largest digital fundraising day ever, raising 30 percent more and reactivating 20 percent more past donors than previous debates.”

Meanwhile, The Republican National Committee announced record September fundraising numbers Tuesday morning, obtained first by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC Raises $72 Million During ‘Best September Ever’)

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that the RNC raised $71.8 million in September, marking the best September fundraising haul in RNC history. The RNC tells the Daily Caller they have raised 11 times the amount of money online than they did in 2016.

Thursday night’s debate was the final presidential debate between the two candidates before the November 3 election.