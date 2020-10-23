‘I Got Treated Fairly’: Trump Praises Debate Moderator Kristen Welker

President Donald Trump said he was treated “very fairly” by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker during Thursday night’s presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.

Speaking Friday afternoon to a campaign rally crowd in The Villages, Florida, Trump brought up Welker while discussing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s debate performance.

“By the way, I got treated, I thought very fairly by the anchor,” Trump said. “I thought, right? Kristen. I was surprised. She’s been a little bit rough on me over the years. I was surprised.”

“But her network has been crazy. NBC. Comcast,” the president continued. “But I thought Kristen did a very good job yesterday. Some people said she interrupted me more than she interrupted sleepy Joe, but that’s because he didn’t have that much to say.”

Welker received praise from both sides of the aisle for her performance as moderator. (RELATED: Trump’s Microphone Cut Off During Debate)

The Presidential Debate Commission instituted new rules which now allow moderators to cut the mics of candidates in response to the president repeatedly interrupting Biden and moderator Chris Wallace during the first debate last month. Additionally, microphones were muted during each candidates’ two-minute response to questions.