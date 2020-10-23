‘The Largest Mask I Think I’ve Ever Seen’: Trump Makes Fun Of Reuters Reporter For Wearing A Mask Inside Oval Office

President Donald Trump mocked Reuters’ White House Correspondent Jeff Mason Friday for wearing a mask during a reportedly crowded Oval Office pool spray.

Trump poked fun at Mason after he directed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was attending the event via a conference call. The Oval Office pool spray announced the Israel-Sudan normalization deal brokered by America, and 40-50 people were in the Oval Office – many massless – according to a pool report.

“This is Jeff Mason,” Trump said to Netanyahu via phone after the Reuters reporter posed a question. “He’s got a mask on that’s the largest mask I think I’ve ever seen. So I don’t know if you can hear him.”

WATCH:

“But he wants to know about what you think, what you gentlemen think about – as I said – when it’s all finished up and everybody is in the deal, I said I wouldn’t be surprised to see Iran be friendly also,” Trump continued following laughs inside the Oval Office due to his mask comment. “You have everybody unified. And I think Iran will be in some way involved. And what do you think about that?”

Trump’s mask comment comes weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. The president spent multiple days in the hospital before returning to the White House, where he subsequently tested negative. His wife Melania Trump and son Barron Trump both tested positive for the virus, too.

Trump has made fun of Mason in the past over mask-wearing and social distancing. In September, Trump asked Mason multiple times to remove his mask because he couldn’t hear him, and the Reuters reporter declined. (RELATED: ‘How Many Feet Are You Away?’: Trump Jabs At Reporter Who Refuses To Remove Mask)