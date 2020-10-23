‘Thursday Night Football’ Gets Weak Ratings For The Eagles Beating The Giants

The TV ratings weren’t great Thursday night when the Eagles won a close game 22-21 over the Giants.

According to ShowBuzzDaily, the “Thursday Night Football” game between New York and Philly peaked with an average of 8.187 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While that might be great for any other television event, it’s not exactly outstanding for the NFL.

Now, despite the fact that the numbers from last night aren’t great, I don’t think the NFL has any reason to panic.

The Eagles and Giants are both atrocious football teams. It’s hard to convince the casual fan to tune in for a game between two teams many games under .500.

That’s just a fact.

Secondly, and maybe even more importantly, the game was competing against a debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Again, I think it’s fair to assume that the casual observer might choose the debate over a game featuring two teams with losing records.

Now, if the numbers stay bad going forward, then it becomes a different discussion. However, I wouldn’t worry too much right now if I was a member of NFL leadership.