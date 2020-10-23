Einstein Bros. Bagels Rebrands Donuts as ‘Party Bagels’ To Subpar Response 

The Einstein Bros. Bagel chain has moved forward with introducing a new product to their menus, which they are calling “party bagels,” as reported by Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

“Party Bagels are a sweet treat, done the Einstein Bros. Bagels way, that the whole family will love,” affirms Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation at Einstein Bros. Bagels, per FoodBusinessNews.

He says, “it’s like a fun cousin to the bagel. It looks and behaves like a bagel and schmear, but it’s a fun party bagel,” per the Indystar.

In what Mr. Thompson referred to as wanting “to bring a bit of fun to the breakfast table,” Einstein Bros. Bagels will be introducing a churro and a chocolate birthday cake party bagel. (RELATED: Wendy’s Announces Nationwide Breakfast Menu, Unveils ‘Breakfast Baconator’)

Each flavor will start with a donut that is sliced and subsequently schmeared across the center with a layer of buttercream frosting, according to a company release for the launch of party bagels.

Some people took to social media to express their confusion and dissatisfaction with the Colorado-based company’s announcement.

Never say “party bagel” to me pic.twitter.com/wu58fiyTuA — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) October 22, 2020

Einstein Bros. Bagels party bagels are scheduled to debut in stores on November 12, 2020 for $2.29 per party bagel.