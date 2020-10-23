France Projects Giant Images Of Charlie Hebdo Cartoon Of Prophet Muhammed On Buildings Following Teacher’s Beheading

France projected giant images of Charlie Hebdo cartoons of the Prophet Muhammed onto buildings following the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, who was killed by an Islamist terrorist.

Various images from the French satirical newspaper were displayed onto government buildings in the towns of Montpellier and Toulouse as part of a memorial held in the country following Paty’s killing. The images can be seen here in a tweet from the outlet Metroplitain. At the end of the clip, we see images of Paty along with the French flag. (RELATED: French Police Raid Homes Of Islamic Radicals, Interview Nearly 80 People Who Posted Messages Supporting Decapitation Of Teacher)

Hommage à Samuel Paty et Charlie Hebdo avec la projection de unes sur la façade de l’Hôtel de Région à Montpellier. pic.twitter.com/9lSaaOKGB0 — MÉTROPOLITAIN (@myMetropolitain) October 21, 2020

“He [Paty] was killed precisely because he incarnated the Republic,” French President Emmanuel Macron shared during the memorial for the history teacher, per The Independent in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: French Magazine Charlie Hebdo Republishes Prophet Muhammad Cartoons Ahead Of Trial For 2015 Islamist Attack)

“He was killed because the Islamists want our future,” he added. “Samuel Paty on Friday became the face of the Republic, of our desire to break the will of the terrorists… and to live as a community of free citizens in our country.”

Macron also posthumously awarded the slain teacher with the Légion d’Honneur, the country’s highest civilian honor.

“There must be no weakness in the face of the enemies of democracy, facing those who transform religion into a weapon of war…those who intend to destroy the Republic,” regional Mayor, Carole Delga, shared with FranceBleu, per DTNext.

As previously reported, Paty was decapitated last Friday after showing his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad from the Charlie Hebdo magazine in 2015 in a discussion about freedom of speech. The suspect, Abdoullakh Aboutezidovitch, was later shot and killed by police.

The latest issue from the satirical magazine included cartoon images of various people’s occupations with decapitated heads under a headline that read, “Who’s turn next?” per the outlet.

République décapitée : à qui le tour ? Retrouvez : Le coup de gueule de Yannick Haenel

Les professeurs nous écrivent

Se réveiller dans un sarcophage : le témoignage de Simon Fieschi, grièvement blessé le 7 janvier 2015 En vente dès demain ! pic.twitter.com/uKKXovVBvJ — Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) October 20, 2020

According to the report:

The attack on Paty is the second terror incident in the capital since a trial began last month against the alleged accomplices of the 2015 killings that took place at Charlie Hebdo’s Paris offices.

It comes following the terrorist attacks in 2015 when Islamic terrorists targeted the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris, killing 12 people, per NPR.