Gwyneth Paltrow Says Society Is ‘Done’ With ‘Paradigm’ Of The White Male ‘Patriarchy’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to be “done” with the white male patriarchy.

Paltrow shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and the Black Lives Matter movement during a recent interview with Adobe MAX, according to an article published Friday by Fox News.

“I think we’re laying the groundwork for the change, I think the #MeToo movement was a big part of that change, I think Black Lives Matter is part of that change, I think what we are saying collectively as a culture and as a society is, ‘We are done with that paradigm of patriarchy of White men,'” Paltrow said. (RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Releases ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ Candle)

“And I think patriarchy itself — it sort of feels like it’s cracking and is starting to embrace a much wider variety of voices and races and genders,” she added.

Paltrow claimed she is glad the social movement is happening for her daughter’s sake.

“And it’s good that it’s happening systemically, because I’ll tell you, by the time my daughter is in the workforce, like, those girls are not going to stand for it,” Paltrow said. “I honestly, like, when I see my daughter with her friends, they are so empowered, they have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, they have a sense of entitlement that’s beautiful, it’s not spoiled, it’s, like, ‘No, we are here for what the boys are gonna get too.”

“I find it very uplifting and heartening that we all seem to be going in this direction together,” she continued.