‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Bryan Charged With Strangulation, Coercion After Allegedly Attacking His Girlfriend

“Home Improvement” star Zachery Bryan was charged with two felonies after allegedly attacking his girlfriend.

Bryan was charged with strangulation and coercion on top of six other misdemeanors in Oregon, according to an article published by TMZ. Bryan allegedly beat his girlfriend over missing phone chargers, the outlet reported.

‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested For Strangulation https://t.co/gNtLynQSdv — TMZ (@TMZ) October 17, 2020

His girlfriend reportedly told police that Bryan woke her up and pulled her out of bed by her hair, police documents obtained by TMZ said. The whole time he was yelling at her about the phone chargers. (RELATED: Washington Football Team Releases Derrius Guice After He’s Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges)

The girlfriend claimed that Bryan had become physically abusive towards her in the last month.

Bryan allegedly punched her and slapped her in the head, she claimed. She also claimed she had been choked until she couldn’t breathe and that Bryan had put his knee into the back of her neck.

She reportedly broke free and attempted to call 911, but Bryan allegedly disconnected the line.

When police arrived, an officer noticed blood on the victim plus bruising and swelling on her head, TMZ reported.

Bryan reportedly claimed the girlfriend had been trying to take him down because he had broken up with her, police told TMZ.

The actor has been released on bail.