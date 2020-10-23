Jon Bon Jovi, Maren Morris, Foo Fighters And More To Host Fundraising Concert For Biden

Celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi, Maren Morris, Foo Fighters and more will host a fundraising concert for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“This is an event you won’t want to miss,” Amy Schumer captioned her post Friday, along with a link to the concert designed to raise money for Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ campaign ahead of the 2020 election. (RELATED: ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot:’ Snoop Dogg Raps In Effort To Get Voters Out For The DNC)

“I’m hosting a concert with a great group of artists to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and Democrats down the ballot,” her post continued. “Do your part. Join us by using the link: joebiden.com/concert.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Keeps One Specific Comic Strip On His Desk. Here’s What It Is)

In the picture included with the post, performers like Black Eyed Peas, Macy Gray, John Legend and more are listed as doing musical performances for the event.

In a second part, a list of stars like Margaret Cho, Pink, Billy Porter, Lin Manuel-Miranda and more are noted as being special guests for the evening’s festivities.

Y’all, I have never been asked to speak at anything, only perform. This Sunday, I am speaking to my country. I’m joining an incredible group of performers for a concert to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and Democrats down the ballot. Reserve your spot: https://t.co/fSOT3XQRdx pic.twitter.com/zJlanX4X7L — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 23, 2020

According to the website, people can just “chip in any amount to attend our ‘I Will Vote’ concert in support of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats across the country.”

The star-studded concert will take place on Sunday, Oct. 25 and starts at 8:00 p.m. ET.

It comes following numerous other fundraising events with Hollywood celebrities being held for the former vice president this year, including a reuniting of “Avengers” stars and another event with a majority of members of the original cast of “Hamilton” reuniting virtually for a fundraiser.