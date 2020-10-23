Man In Burger King Crown Reportedly Kicked Off Flight For Shouting Racial Slurs, Fighting With Other Passengers

A man wearing a paper Burger King crown was removed by police from a Jetblue flight for shouting the n-word repeatedly and getting belligerent with other passengers, according to reports.

The flight from Kingston, Jamaica to New York was interrupted by a dispute over an allegedly stolen seat, the New York Post reports. The man accused another passenger of taking his seat and kneeing him in the stomach, according to the Post. (RELATED: Delta Reports $5.4 Billion In Losses As Coronavirus Continues To Devastate Airline Industry)

The man, who was wearing a face mask below his chin, defended his use of the racial slur by saying “excuse me, I’m part West-African.” The woman filming the incident told the man she kneed him in the stomach because “he deserved it.”

Later, after a flight attendant pleaded with the man to “Shut the f–k up for just two seconds,” he stood up and dumped water on the flight attendant while screaming ““I want a f–king lawsuit right now, motherf–ker,” per the Post. Multiple crew members and passengers rushed the man to hold him back before he was taken away in handcuffs, according to the Post’s report. Jetblue has said the man is banned from the airline going forward, reports the Post.

Video of the scene was captured by other passengers and can be seen below (WARNING: Explicit Language):