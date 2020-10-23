Watch Margot Robbie In The Trailer For ‘Dreamland’

Margot Robbie’s new movie “Dreamland” looks outstanding.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A teen bounty hunter is torn between helping or capturing a seductive fugitive bank robber hiding in his small town during the Great Depression.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, “Dreamland” is going to be an emotional roller coaster. Give it a watch below, and decide for yourself what you think.

I don’t know about you guys, but I think this movie looks damn good. I love films that take place several decades ago.

There’s nothing better than a great movie that takes place in a different era, and Great Depression films about crime have always been awesome. I could name a bunch of films and shows about organized crime that are outstanding. For example, I recently dived into “Boardwalk Empire,” and I love it.

Now, Robbie is bringing us a depression era film about a female bank robber and a young man who falls in love with her.

While I’m not a giant fan of love stories, this one looks like it’s going to hit differently. Plus, we all know that Robbie is an absolute star!

As long as “Dreamland” isn’t cheesy, which doesn’t appear to be the case, then we’re going to be in for a great time. You can catch it starting November 13.