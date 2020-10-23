PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Crush Illinois To Start The Football Season Friday Night

Ladies and gentlemen, the football season has arrived for the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Badgers will take the field Friday night under the lights at Camp Randall in Madison as we take our first step towards a championship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can’t remember the last time that I was this excited for a football season to begin. I really can’t. Everything we want is right in front of us.

Now, it’s time to go out there and take it.

Graham Mertz is now the starting quarterback, our wide receivers might be the best we’ve had in a long time, we have several great running options, the defense is stacked and Paul Chryst will have the guys to roll.

There are bright spots all over the field for Wisconsin in 2020, and fans are juiced for what’s in front of us.

The first test of the season is against Illinois. Yes, we all know what happened last year against the Fighting Illini, but that’s last year.

It means nothing at this point. This isn’t a revenge game at all. We’re far too good to be thinking like that.

This is simply going to be a massacre. I 100% expect our defense to shut down Illinois, and I expect our offense to torch them.

We’re going to get things rolling Friday night, and we’re going to do it with a bang. You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on BTN.

OFFICIAL SCORE PREDICTION: Wisconsin wins 31-10.