Season 2 Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Begins In Exactly 1 Week

We’re officially one week away from the season two of “The Mandalorian” beginning.

The second season of the hit “Star Wars” show from Disney will arrive October 30, and I couldn’t be more excited to see what we get in the new episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of “The Mandalorian.” Disney’s goal was to make it the crown jewel of the Disney+ streaming service, and it did that with absolute ease.

Not only is “The Mandalorian” really damn good, but it’s one of the better “Star Wars” projects that we’ve ever seen.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Out of all the “Star Wars” movies and shows ever released, “The Mandalorian” is up there with the best of it.

Now, we’re a week out from the start of season two with Pedro Pascal and an incredibly talented cast. If you’re not pumped, then I find it hard to believe that you’re a real “Star Wars” fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

The show is fun, fresh, full of action, the storylines are captivating and everything about “The Mandalorian” leaves you craving for more.

Luckily, we only have one more week to wait, and then we’re back for season two! I hope you’re all as pumped as I am!