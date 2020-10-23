UCF Unveils Mission IV Space Uniforms For The Game Against Tulane

UCF will have some sweet threads against Tulane this Saturday.

The Knights unveiled their Mission IV space uniforms Thursday, and these things are pretty impressive. According to a release from UCF, the uniforms feature the local area code for the Kennedy Space Center, honor the astronauts who have taken flight and the numbers feature constellations that have “inspired” the names of stuff around campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can take a look at the uniforms in the video below.

These might be the most complex alternative uniforms that I’ve ever seen in my entire life. They’re not just great unis, but there are so many nods to different things built in.

The damn numbers feature constellations! What more could you ask for when it comes to an incredibly detailed uniform?

View this post on Instagram Out of this world ???????????? #ucfinspace A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on Oct 22, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

This also isn’t the first time UCF has done something like this. The Knights have had unis honoring the space program the past few years.

However, this version might easily end up being the best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on Oct 22, 2020 at 6:16pm PDT

I’ll take the Knights by about 30 over Tulane this Saturday. You won’t find me ever betting against a team that wears unis honoring the brave men and women who put Americans in space.