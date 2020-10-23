Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera Announces Last Chemo Treatment

Washington Football Team’s head coach Ron Rivera is set to undergo his last cancer treatment.

Rivera’s last cancer treatment will take place Monday, Oct. 26, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Washington HC Ron Rivera said he is scheduled to undergo his last cancer treatment Monday. There will be additional regular checkups, but his doctors told him, ‘it’s headed in the right direction,'” Schefter shared on Instagram.

Rivera was diagnosed with Squamous Cell Carcinoma earlier in the offseason. (RELATED: Ron Rivera Got An IV During Halftime To Make Sure He Could Keep Coaching As He Battles Cancer)

NFL players and coaches supported the head coach by purchasing cardboard cutouts for the stands. The cutouts cost about $49, according to CBS. Around 400 cardboard cutouts were purchased, which helped the Washington Football Team donate over $30,000 in Rivera’s name to the American Cancer Society, the outlet reported.

Ron Rivera sits in front of cardboard cutouts purchased for this game. Thanks to these plus other donations team will donate around 30k today in his name to the American Cancer Society. The price of the cutouts? $49. That’s Bobby Mitchell’s old number. Did a LOT of work for ACS pic.twitter.com/wSDZDnXYpy — John Keim (@john_keim) October 4, 2020

The cutouts were featured in the coach’s corner of the stadium on Oct. 4.

Coaches and players also wore t-shirts that read “Rivera Strong.”

Rivera has coached through the entire Washington Football Team’s season. He originally told reporters he was planning to continue coaching when he was first diagnosed, according to ESPN.

“I’m planning to go on coaching,” Rivera told Schefter. “Doctors encouraged me to do it too. They said, ‘If you feel strongly, do it. Don’t slow down, do your physical activities.’ But everyone keeps telling me by week three or four, you’ll start feeling it.”