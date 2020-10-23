Wisconsin Pulverizes Illinois 45-7 Behind The Arm Of Graham Mertz

Wisconsin destroyed Illinois to the tune of Friday night.

After more than a year of nonstop hype, Graham Mertz finally made his debut at quarterback for Wisconsin, and he balled out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The redshirt freshman tossed five touchdowns, no interceptions and absolutely obliterated the Fighting Illini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 23, 2020 at 5:22pm PDT

How much does it hurt, folks? How much does it hurt our critics to admit I was correct the entire time? Feed me the tears.

Everyone wrote us off when I said that Graham Mertz was the real deal. Nobody wanted to believe a redshirt freshman could set the conference on fire.

Now, after his first career start, it’s crystal clear that I was 100% correct from the jump. The Graham Mertz era has arrived and I couldn’t be more excited.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz is going OFF in his first career start ???? 14/14

190 yards

4 TDs And it’s only the first half..

(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/MqavexFNCx — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 24, 2020

I hope you’re all ready for what comes next the rest of the season because Wisconsin is here to stay with Graham Mertz leading the way.

I told you all that we were in for a huge season, nobody listened and I was proven right. Welcome to Wisconsin football.