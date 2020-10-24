Attorneys For Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner Threaten Lawsuit Over Lincoln Project Billboards In Times Square

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner through their attorneys threatened to sue The Lincoln Project for a series of prominently placed billboards in Manhattan’s Times Square.

The letter, sent by attorney Mark Kasowitz, complained about a billboard showing a smiling Ivanka Trump gesturing towards coronavirus death statistics from New York and the United States.

The letter also brought up another billboard that shows Kushner next to body bags along with a quote of the White House senior advisor purportedly saying New Yorkers “are going to suffer and that’s their problem.” The Hill reported that the statement was from 2019 and unrelated to coronavirus.

“I am writing concerning the false, malicious and defamatory ads that the Lincoln Project is displaying on billboards in Times Square,” Kasowitz wrote. “If these billboards are not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans who oppose President Trump and his policies, have reportedly aligned with Democratic groups to purchase anti-Trump ads in swing states.

The group promised to leave the billboards up in a Friday night statement.

Jared and Ivanka have always been entitled, out-of-touch bullies who have never given the slightest indication they have any regard for the American people. We plan on showing them the same level of respect. Our full statement: pic.twitter.com/M3K5nOE5qd — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2020

“The level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives due to their reckless mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical,” the statement read. “While we truly enjoy living rent free in their heads, their empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Ivanka and Jared.” (RELATED: ‘Wolves In Sheep’s Clothing’: Sarah Palin Says Lincoln Project Members Sabotaged McCain Campaign)

“The billboards will stay up,” it continued.