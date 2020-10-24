Lou Dobbs: Lindsey Graham ‘Has Betrayed President Trump’ And ‘Done Absolutely Nothing To Investigate Obamagate’

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs ripped Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Friday saying he’s “betrayed President [Donald] Trump” and not done his job investigating the Obama administration for spying.

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn, he has betrayed the American people and his oath of office,” Dobbs said Friday on “Lou Dobbs Tonight.” “He has done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone stay tuned, time and time again, stay tuned.”

“Sen. Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina,” he added.

“Obamagate” refers to reports that former President Barack Obama directed the FBI to spy on Trump’s presidential campaign and made former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn a target for investigation. (RELATED: ‘You Reap What You Sow’: Lindsey Graham Invokes Kavanaugh, Doubles Down On Filling Supreme Court Seat)

Dobbs raged at Graham “for not subpoenaing the left-wing heads of the censorship’s Twitter and Facebook until after the election.” Both tech giants moved to censor a New York Post story about alleged Hunter Biden emails.

“I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham,” Dobbs said. “It is just outrageous, this is the guy who keeps saying, ‘stay tuned,’ he said he was going to get to the bottom of Obamagate with the judiciary committee which has been a year-and-a-half, actually longer of absolute inert response.”

Dobbs recalled that when Trump was campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, he had nothing but criticism for Graham. Dobbs said that criticism should apply today. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham Predicts Democrats Have ‘Learned Their Lesson’ From Kavanaugh Debacle)

“[Trump] said, ‘I think Lindsey Graham is a disgrace and I think you have one of the worst representatives of any representative in the United States. I don’t think he could run for dogcatcher in this state and win again. I really don’t. Other than that I think is wonderful, he’s one of the dumbest human beings I’ve ever seen. The guy is a nut job.’”

However, upon Trump becoming president, Graham was often one of his staunchest supporters, especially during the Senate confirmation hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is up for reelection on Nov. 3 and is in a tight race with Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison even though Graham set a quarterly fundraising record for Senate Republicans with a $28 million haul.

But Harrison raised event more cash — taking in $57 million in the third quarter of 2020, his campaign announced earlier this week.

Obama appeared in a political ad released this week urging voters to support Harrison.