EXCLUSIVE: Sen. McSally Explains How She Plans To Keep John McCain’s Senate Seat

Republican Arizona Sen. Martha McSally’s effort to keep the late Sen. John McCain’s seat is perhaps the most important Senate election this cycle, and she sat down with the Daily Caller to explain her strategy for the final days of her campaign.

McSally and her Democratic challenger Mark Kelly are in the unique position of running not for a full 6-year Senate term, but to fill McCain’s seat for the final two years of the term he was elected for in 2016. McSally discussed her thoughts on McCain’s legacy, the future of coronavirus relief efforts in Congress, and her opponent’s business ties to China. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Giuliani Explains How He Claims He Verified Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

McSally says she and Republicans have put forward a number of options for COVID-19 relief, all of which have been struck down by Democrats. And despite running for the remainder of McCain’s term, she says winning the election on November 3 will mean she is in the Senate to represent Arizonans, and not necessarily to vote like McCain.

