Mississippi Police Arrest Suspect In McDonald’s Drive-Thru Shooting That Left One Dead

Police in Canton, Mississippi say they arrested a suspect accused of opening fire on a vehicle in a McDonald’s drive-thru on October 22, according to the Miami Herald.

WJTV, a local CBS affiliate in Canton, confirmed that the shooting yielded four victims, three of whom are currently in critical condition. One person was killed in the incident. The youngest of the victims was 13 years old.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown stated that while the car that was fired upon idled in the drive-thru a second car “came out of nowhere” and an individual opened fire. (RELATED: Survey Finds Hundreds Of McDonald’s Workers Have Been Assaulted By Anti-Mask Customers)

WLBT, the local NBC affiliate, reports that a murder investigation has been opened pertaining to the shooting.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, 20-year old Deondric Green was arrested in connection to the shooting. WAPT, an ABC affiliate in Mississippi, reports that Green is accused of “opening fire with an assault rifle.”

A motive for the shooting is currently unknown, according to the Miami Herald.

Per reporting by WLBT, Green currently faces three charges of aggravated assault and one count of murder.

The shooting took place roughly 25 miles north of Jackson, Mississippi, and is still currently under investigation.