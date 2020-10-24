It’s Another Glorious Day Of College Football In America

The sun is shining in America, and it’s another great Saturday of college football.

It’s October 24, and the cowards and idiots who tried their best to cancel the greatest sport in America have without a doubt failed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is it another great day of college football, but the Big 10 is finally back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

For the first time in a very long time, things feel pretty normal in the world of college football. We went through some very tough days several weeks back when it looked like the sport was in major trouble.

Now, we’re nearing the end of October, and things couldn’t be going better. The B1G is back, Wisconsin is 1-0 after torching Illinois and I’m ready to have myself a hell of a day!

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin crushes Illinois 45-7, Graham Mertz throws five touchdowns and the Badgers look unstoppable. Welcome to Mertz Mania. pic.twitter.com/7REdr945pu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2020

You truly just have to sit back and laugh at all the morons on social media melting down because games are happening.

I can’t imagine how sad their lives must be. This is America. We play football in this country, and I’ll be damned if the coronavirus stops us from grinding it out on the gridiron on gorgeous Saturdays in the fall.

Get some beer on ice, grab yourself some great food and let’s have ourselves a great Saturday in America.