REPORT: Daniel Jones And Saquon Barkley Party Without Masks, Might Be In Violation Of NFL Rules

New York Giants players Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley might be in a shade of trouble with the NFL.

According to NJ.com, a video of the pair appearing to party Friday night with DJ Lugghead went viral, and neither is wearing a mask. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Roger Goodell isn’t going to like this at all. The only defense for Jones and Barkley is that this video that appeared on DJ Lugghead’s Instagram story is old.

That’s literally the only defense they have. Anything short of that, and these two might be in major trouble with the league.

The NFL has made it clear that the league isn’t messing around with coronavirus protocols, and members of the Las Vegas Raiders have already been fined for not wearing masks at a charity event.

At least that was a charity event! This appears to be nothing other than Barkley and Jones having a night out on the town!

If the video is truly from Friday night, then something tells me there’s a fine in the mail for these two coming from Roger Goodell.