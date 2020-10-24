REPORT: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bucs and Brown have reached an agreement on a one-year deal. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Update: Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers have reached agreement on a one-year deal, per sources. Language still has to be finalized, COVID protocols passed, but Brown is likely to make his Bucs’ debut in Week 9 against the Saints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Tom Brady has been a driving force behind Tampa’s interest. Now both sides working to make it happen. https://t.co/rIyKcYN3Mu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

Brown is currently suspended for violating the league’s NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He’s eligible to return after week eight.

Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2020

I’ve been very clear that I think any team signing Antonio Brown is a huge mistake. I see no situation where bringing him ends well.

As far as I’m concerned, the man has done nothing to prove he deserves to be back in the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AB (@ab) on Oct 3, 2020 at 3:19pm PDT

Having said that, we all know that Tom Brady is an incredible leader. If there’s anyone who can help him grow and flourish, it’s Brady.

We’ll see how it goes with the Bucs, but I’m not holding my breath for an outstanding outcome. Let us know what you think of the signing in the comments.