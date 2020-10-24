Editorial

REPORT: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Antonio Brown

NFL: Preseason-Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly signed wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to Adam Schefter, the Bucs and Brown have reached an agreement on a one-year deal. Salary details aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown is currently suspended for violating the league’s NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. He’s eligible to return after week eight.

I’ve been very clear that I think any team signing Antonio Brown is a huge mistake. I see no situation where bringing him ends well.

As far as I’m concerned, the man has done nothing to prove he deserves to be back in the league.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AB (@ab) on

Having said that, we all know that Tom Brady is an incredible leader. If there’s anyone who can help him grow and flourish, it’s Brady.

We’ll see how it goes with the Bucs, but I’m not holding my breath for an outstanding outcome. Let us know what you think of the signing in the comments.