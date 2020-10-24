Ron Paul Talks Big Tech Censoring Conservatives

Former Texas Congressman Dr. Ron Paul joined the Daily Caller’s Caity McDuffee to talk about Big Tech censoring conservatives for sharing the New York Post’s report on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

WATCH:

The Post’s report alleges that an email connects Joe and Hunter Biden to a meeting with a Burisma executive in 2015. Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany and the Trump campaign were a few of the accounts that were locked out for sharing the story on Twitter.

Dr. Paul wasn’t surprised when he saw Big Tech censoring conservatives for sharing the story.

“They more or less have the sympathy of the liberal media and so they’re going to whatever they can to distort it and not let people know the truth about what’s going on going on with their affairs,” Dr. Paul said.

Dr. Paul also discussed how he thinks the government helped establish Big Tech, which he argued gives them protection from litigation. (RELATED: Five Ways To Punish Big Tech For Election Interference)

“Big tech technology, especially the social media, has a lot of protection. They got organized with government authorities, they’re protected now from litigation,” Dr. Paul continued.

“They really are very, very, influential and locked into presenting their approach to politics and to the information, and they are partnerships with the government.”

Watch the full interview to find out how much Dr. Paul thinks politics has changed since social media started and to get his full take on Big Tech censoring conservatives.

