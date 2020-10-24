Take Cleaning Day Up A Notch With These Discounted Vacuums And Mops

Whether you have carpet, hardwood, or tile floors, keeping them clean can seem like a never-ending challenge. But with advanced cleaning tools like these, sparkling floors will become the new normal in your home — and these discounted prices simply can’t be beaten.

Neabot NoMo Hands-Free Robot Vacuum – $499

Boasting a 4.8/5-star rating on Amazon, this robot vacuum does it all, from intelligent mapping and routing to carefully lifting deep-rooted dirt from the dirtiest of floors. And with its heavy-duty dust bin, it can hold up to two to four weeks of debris at a time.

It’s just over 15% off if you buy it here.

JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $159.99

This two-in-one cordless vacuum boasts a dynamic intelligence system, is compatible with both carpet and hard surfaces, and boasts incredibly strong yet quiet suction. Simply charge it on its accompanying wall mount and it’s good to go!

Save 46% when you get it here.

Elicto Everybot RS500 Robotic Spin Mop & Polisher – $220

Armed with a strong built-in motor and a dual-spin mop, this thing can clean open floors, hard-to-reach spots, windows, and more, completely wirelessly. Choose from seven different cleaning modes, ideal for pretty much any surface you can imagine.

Save 7% when you get it here.

Cybovac E31 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $249.99

Boasting an impressive perfect rating on Amazon, this robot cleaner has an advanced system that cleans 30% more efficiently, has incredible suction power, and even lets you dictate where it can and can’t go. And it runs for a whopping 150 minutes on a single charge!

It’s 10% off if you get it here.

Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner – $39.95

This handheld vacuum takes your need to clean mobile, letting you clean every nook and cranny around your home, office, and even your car. Thanks to its three interchangeable accessories and up to 30 minutes of continual suction power, there are no limits to what this thing can clean.

Save 20% when you buy it here.

HOBOT-298: Window Cleaning Robot – $429.99

Featuring bio-mimicry technology and ultrasonic water spray, this revolutionary window cleaner uses super light mist to effectively clean and polish your windows without ever leaving marks or streaks. Designed for glass panes of any thickness, there aren’t many windows this thing won’t leave sparkling.

It’s 13% off if you buy it here.

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $189.99

Thanks to a highly efficient filtration system and a powerful motor, this vacuum lifts stubborn stains and dirt from both hard surfaces and carpet. It even comes with a convenient dual-charging wall mount for easy storage and charging.

Get it here for 45% off its regular price.

HOBOT LEGEE-669: Vacuum Mop 4-in-1 Robot – $429.99

This mopping wizard of a robot vacuum effectively cleans your floors with a whopping 600 brush strokes per minute! Boasting the patented FastBrush 4-Stage Cleaning Technology, this cleaning tool uses hand-like movements to effectively scrub your floors and uses smart navigation to clean every nook and cranny of your home.

Save 13% if you get it here.

Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $219.99

With anti-collision sensors, gyrostatic smart navigation, and a run time of over 150 minutes per charge, this will easily become your new go-to cleaning tool. You can even control its settings and make a cleaning schedule through its accompanying app.

Get it here for 11% off its regular price.

JASHEN V12S Cordless Stick Vacuum – $89.99

Featuring a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Amazon, this highly-regarded vacuum uses a motorized brush, updated filtration system, and swivel steering to effectively clean every corner of your home. Plus, it converts to a handheld vac, perfect for cleaning up messes on the couch, tabletop surfaces, and more.

Save 10% off its normal price if you get it here.

Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher – $149.99

Capable of mopping, polishing, and scrubbing, this wireless cleaning tool leaves every inch of your floors sparkling clean, whether you’re dealing with hardwood, tile, or linoleum floors. And it can run for a full 30 minutes without you having to do much at all.

Get this cordless cleaning wonder here.

Prices subject to change.

