Two Pilots Dead After Navy Plane Crashes In Residential Alabama Neighborhood

A pair of pilots are dead after a U.S. Navy aircraft crashed in a suburban Alabama neighborhood Friday, authorities said.

Video showed the downed plane engulfed in flames outside what appeared to be a resident’s front yard around 5 p.m., as firetrucks rushed to the scene, according to footage obtained by WKRG. No civilians were injured in the blaze and the fire was completely extinguished, a Facebook post from the U.S. Naval Air Forces revealed.

The two pilots who did not survive the crash have yet to be named by Naval authorities, as the military branch is awaiting next of kin notification, the Facebook post read.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn two of our pilots who lost their lives during an aircraft crash in Alabama today. Our deepest sympathy goes to their family and friends at this difficult time,” Naval Air Training wrote in a Friday tweet. “Rest in peace, Shipmates. We have the watch.”

Investigators have not released the events leading up to the crash at this time. (RELATED: Seaplane Crashes Into Whitestone Pier, Killing 1, Injuring 2)

