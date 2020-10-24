Editorial

MORNING AFTER REPORT: Graham Mertz Has Arrived, And The Wisconsin Badgers Are For Real

David Hookstead Wisconsin vs. Illinois reaction (Credit: Reuters and Twitter Video Screenshot https://twitter.com/dhookstead/status/1319839455205785600)

The legend of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has been born, and I couldn’t be more excited.

Going into Friday night, I did my usual pregame routine. I had some drinks ready to go, fired up my playlist of great speeches from sports movies and did what I needed to do in order to get mentally prepared to play the Fighting Illini. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, all the chatter was about Graham Mertz. That’s all anyone wanted to talk about. Finally, the most hyped recruit in program history was going to get his first career start.

 

Folks, Mertz didn’t just show up and play well. He set the damn internet on fire as he torched Illinois for five touchdowns.

After taking the night to sleep on it, I’m ready to declare the hype around Mertz 100% justified. That young man is on a different planet when it comes to playing football.

Imagine the kind of guts you need to have to throw five touchdowns in your first ever career start, and it’s against a B1G team!

I’d be terrified right now if I was a defensive coordinator who has to face Wisconsin. We used to just run the ball and throw off of play action.

Our offense last night looked like something I hadn’t seen since the days of Russell Wilson. Mertz was cooking!

Welcome to the Graham Mertz era in Madison, gentlemen. I hope you were all smart enough to listen when I told you this was coming.

 

Just pray for those we play. They need all the help they can get.