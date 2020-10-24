MORNING AFTER REPORT: Graham Mertz Has Arrived, And The Wisconsin Badgers Are For Real

The legend of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has been born, and I couldn’t be more excited.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin crushes Illinois 45-7, Graham Mertz throws five touchdowns and the Badgers look unstoppable. Welcome to Mertz Mania. pic.twitter.com/7REdr945pu — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 24, 2020

Going into Friday night, I did my usual pregame routine. I had some drinks ready to go, fired up my playlist of great speeches from sports movies and did what I needed to do in order to get mentally prepared to play the Fighting Illini. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Obviously, all the chatter was about Graham Mertz. That’s all anyone wanted to talk about. Finally, the most hyped recruit in program history was going to get his first career start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 23, 2020 at 4:41pm PDT

Folks, Mertz didn’t just show up and play well. He set the damn internet on fire as he torched Illinois for five touchdowns.

✅ First B1G TD of 2020 ✅ First passing TD of Graham Mertz’s career@BadgerFootball jumps out to the early 7-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/nuqbFs0ifJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 24, 2020

After taking the night to sleep on it, I’m ready to declare the hype around Mertz 100% justified. That young man is on a different planet when it comes to playing football.

Imagine the kind of guts you need to have to throw five touchdowns in your first ever career start, and it’s against a B1G team!

???? Freshman QB Graham Mertz has 3 TDs in the 1st half pic.twitter.com/JVcrDKBdgk — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 24, 2020

I’d be terrified right now if I was a defensive coordinator who has to face Wisconsin. We used to just run the ball and throw off of play action.

Our offense last night looked like something I hadn’t seen since the days of Russell Wilson. Mertz was cooking!

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz is going OFF in his first career start ???? 14/14

190 yards

4 TDs And it’s only the first half..

(via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/MqavexFNCx — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 24, 2020

Welcome to the Graham Mertz era in Madison, gentlemen. I hope you were all smart enough to listen when I told you this was coming.

View this post on Instagram That was fun ???? @graham_mertz5 A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 23, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT

Just pray for those we play. They need all the help they can get.