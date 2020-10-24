The Dodgers Beat The Rays 6-2 In Game 3 Of The World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers won game three of the World Series 6-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Entering the Friday night game, the Dodgers and Rays were tied 1-1, and now Los Angeles holds a 2-1 lead in the series.

You can watch highlights from the game below.

As I’ve said many times before, I honestly couldn’t care less who wins this series. I’m not a big baseball guy by any metric.

I’m just hoping it’s a competitive series, and it’s safe to say that we’ve had that through three games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Dodgers (@dodgers) on Oct 23, 2020 at 8:28pm PDT

It’s also kind of cool to see the Rays even competing for a championship considering they have one of the cheapest rosters in all of baseball.

It’s very much a David vs. Goliath situation when it comes to the payroll in the 2020 World Series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 23, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

You can catch game four Saturday night at 8:08 EST on Fox.