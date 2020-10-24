Editorial

The Dodgers Beat The Rays 6-2 In Game 3 Of The World Series

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after the teams 6-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Three of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 23, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Los Angeles Dodgers won game three of the World Series 6-2 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Entering the Friday night game, the Dodgers and Rays were tied 1-1, and now Los Angeles holds a 2-1 lead in the series. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch highlights from the game below.

As I’ve said many times before, I honestly couldn’t care less who wins this series. I’m not a big baseball guy by any metric.

I’m just hoping it’s a competitive series, and it’s safe to say that we’ve had that through three games.

 

It’s also kind of cool to see the Rays even competing for a championship considering they have one of the cheapest rosters in all of baseball.

It’s very much a David vs. Goliath situation when it comes to the payroll in the 2020 World Series.

 

You can catch game four Saturday night at 8:08 EST on Fox.