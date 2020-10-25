Clemson Ranks Number 1 In The Week 8 AP College Football Poll, Wisconsin Moves Up To 9

Clemson is still the top-ranked college football team in America.

The week eight AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Tigers were sitting at the top of the rankings.

Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia rounded out the top five.

As I’ve said for weeks, Clemson and Alabama are going to be the top two teams for the foreseeable future. They’re without a doubt both the best teams in their respective conferences.

The Tigers are dominating the ACC and the Crimson Tide look second to none in the SEC.

That leads me to Ohio State. The Buckeyes looked as good as advertised against Nebraska. Justin Fields and company are incredibly talented, and OSU is the only other team in America that belongs in the conversation with Alabama and Clemson.

Finally, Wisconsin is moving up the polls after annihilating Illinois and is ninth. I’ll take it. Climb the ladder, Badgers! Climb the ladder!