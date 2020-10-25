College GameDay Will Be In Happy Valley For Penn State Vs. Ohio State

College GameDay is headed to Penn State this upcoming Saturday.

The popular college football event announced late Saturday night that it’s headed to Happy Valley for the game between Ohio State and the Nittany Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’ll be the second week in a row that GameDay is at a Big 10 game.

WE’RE HEADED TO HAPPY VALLEY! See you next week for Ohio State vs. Penn State ???? pic.twitter.com/FNzYd2ce4j — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2020

This is the latest sign that nature is healing! GameDay is sticking with the B1G for one of the biggest games of the year, and I’m here for it.

PSU/Ohio State is one of the best rivalries in all of college football. Even without fans in the stands, it should still be electric.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 24, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Having said all of that, I have to imagine the people at ESPN making this call weren’t too pleased to see Penn State lose to Indiana.

This game certainly would have been a lot more entertaining if both squads were undefeated, but Indiana had other plans!

The ruling on the field stands: @IndianaFootball wins! ???????? pic.twitter.com/4wlgNWQv2Z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ABC this Saturday! It should be a fun one.