Editorial

College GameDay Will Be In Happy Valley For Penn State Vs. Ohio State

Oct 24, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs during the first quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

College GameDay is headed to Penn State this upcoming Saturday.

The popular college football event announced late Saturday night that it’s headed to Happy Valley for the game between Ohio State and the Nittany Lions. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’ll be the second week in a row that GameDay is at a Big 10 game.

This is the latest sign that nature is healing! GameDay is sticking with the B1G for one of the biggest games of the year, and I’m here for it.

PSU/Ohio State is one of the best rivalries in all of college football. Even without fans in the stands, it should still be electric.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on

Having said all of that, I have to imagine the people at ESPN making this call weren’t too pleased to see Penn State lose to Indiana.

This game certainly would have been a lot more entertaining if both squads were undefeated, but Indiana had other plans!

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on ABC this Saturday! It should be a fun one.