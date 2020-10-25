HIGHLIGHTS: The Lions Beat The Falcons After Matthew Stafford Leads Incredible Comeback Drive

The Detroit Lions pulled off an incredible 23-22 win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons.

After looking like we were destined to lose the game, Matthew Stafford led an absolutely absurd comeback drive to secure a victory.

Watch the incredible touchdown throw with no time left on the clock to tie it before Matt Prater hit the extra point.

I was seriously ready to come in here and write about how we needed to fire Matt Patricia immediately when it looked like we were going to lose.

Instead, the Lions showed up and showed out for a huge win.

I had my doubts. I had my doubts for large portions of the game. However, Stafford got the job done, and the Lions received a huge gift when Todd Gurley accidentally scored.

That awkward moment when you don’t really wanna score…but then you score ????pic.twitter.com/AlsAViGbQN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 25, 2020

Detroit is now 3-3, and we actually have a shot at a successful season! Welcome to the wild life of being a fan of the Detroit Lions.