Editorial

Game 4 Of The World Series Gets Poor TV Ratings

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Randy Arozarena #56 of the Tampa Bay Rays slides into home plate during the ninth inning to score the game winning run to give his team the 8-7 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Four of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The TV ratings weren’t great Saturday night when the Rays beat the Dodgers in game four of the World Series.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game peaked with an average of 7.858 million viewers on Fox as Tampa Bay tied the series up 2-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If those numbers hold, it will be one the worst ratings on record for the World Series. The previous games have also all performed poorly in the ratings.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on

I seriously don’t understand how the ratings are so bad for the MLB. We have a great series right now between the Dodgers and Rays, and people don’t seem to care at all.

I mean, seriously, how are things this bad for the MLB?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on

We already watched the NBA’s ratings collapse, and while the MLB doesn’t appear to be in that kind of trouble, you have to wonder why more people aren’t paying attention.

College football is doing well, and the NFL has also had some games crush. Yet, the MLB doesn’t seem to be trending in a great direction.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on

It’s going to be fascinating in a few years to see all the different think pieces about why the ratings became so pathetic. The MLB isn’t even overly political, and the league is still suffering.

We’ll just have to wait and see if things ever turn around.