Game 4 Of The World Series Gets Poor TV Ratings

The TV ratings weren’t great Saturday night when the Rays beat the Dodgers in game four of the World Series.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game peaked with an average of 7.858 million viewers on Fox as Tampa Bay tied the series up 2-2. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

RAYS WIN! RAYS WIN! WHAT JUST HAPPENED!! WOW! pic.twitter.com/2G1vyOFkji — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 25, 2020

If those numbers hold, it will be one the worst ratings on record for the World Series. The previous games have also all performed poorly in the ratings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT

I seriously don’t understand how the ratings are so bad for the MLB. We have a great series right now between the Dodgers and Rays, and people don’t seem to care at all.

I mean, seriously, how are things this bad for the MLB?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:17pm PDT

We already watched the NBA’s ratings collapse, and while the MLB doesn’t appear to be in that kind of trouble, you have to wonder why more people aren’t paying attention.

College football is doing well, and the NFL has also had some games crush. Yet, the MLB doesn’t seem to be trending in a great direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Rays (@raysbaseball) on Oct 24, 2020 at 8:04pm PDT

It’s going to be fascinating in a few years to see all the different think pieces about why the ratings became so pathetic. The MLB isn’t even overly political, and the league is still suffering.

We’ll just have to wait and see if things ever turn around.