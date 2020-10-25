Alabama Star Jaylen Waddle Suffers Horrible Ankle Injury

Alabama star receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a horrible ankle injury Saturday against Tennessee.

Early in the blowout win, Waddle went down awkwardly while being tackled on the opening kick return, and it became immediately clear that he had a major issue with his ankle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Aaron Suttles, Waddle broke his ankle on the play.

News: Jaylen Waddle suffered a broken ankle. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) October 24, 2020

You can watch the terrible injury in the video below. It’s a punch to the gut for Alabama and college football fans.

Praying for Jaylen Waddle ???????? pic.twitter.com/FowhooJEW8 — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 24, 2020

You never want to see anyone get hurt. It’s one of the worst parts about sports, and you definitely never want to see a superstar go down.

Waddle is one of the most electric players in the country, and his season is officially done. Nick Saban’s reaction is nothing short of heartbreaking.

Nick Saban on Jaylen Waddle’s season-ending injury pic.twitter.com/anwK5MPGcA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 24, 2020

Damn, this honestly just sucks, and there’s no other way to put it. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Alabama fanbase. Get well soon, Waddle.