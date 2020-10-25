Editorial

Jon Bostic Destroys Andy Dalton With A Brutal Hit

Andy Dalton Hit (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/StevenVanOver/status/1320442394815258624)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was lit up during a 25-3 Sunday loss to the Washington Football Team.

During the third quarter of the game, Dalton scrambled and was laid out flat by Jon Bostic with an absolutely brutal hit.

Watch the insane shot that took Dalton out of the game below.

What the hell was Bostic thinking with that hit? There was plenty of time to pull out and not touch Dalton once he became defenseless.

I have no idea what kind of fine Roger Goodell is about to throw his way, but it’s going to be massive. I have no doubt about that at all.

Also, Mike McCarthy was not too pleased with the fact Dalton’s Cowboys teammates didn’t want to throw hands after the hit.

The Cowboys are such an utter mess right now that it’s not even funny.

Hopefully, Dalton returns soon. If not, things are going to only continue to get worse in Dallas.