Jon Bostic Destroys Andy Dalton With A Brutal Hit

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was lit up during a 25-3 Sunday loss to the Washington Football Team.

During the third quarter of the game, Dalton scrambled and was laid out flat by Jon Bostic with an absolutely brutal hit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane shot that took Dalton out of the game below.

What the hell was Bostic thinking with that hit? There was plenty of time to pull out and not touch Dalton once he became defenseless.

I have no idea what kind of fine Roger Goodell is about to throw his way, but it’s going to be massive. I have no doubt about that at all.

Also, Mike McCarthy was not too pleased with the fact Dalton’s Cowboys teammates didn’t want to throw hands after the hit.

The Cowboys are such an utter mess right now that it’s not even funny.

Mike McCarthy on no Cowboys players getting in Jon Bostic’s face after his dirty hit on Andy Dalton: “We speak all the time about playing for one another, protecting one another. It definitely was not the response you would expect.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 25, 2020

Hopefully, Dalton returns soon. If not, things are going to only continue to get worse in Dallas.