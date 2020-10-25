Melania Wows In Orange Coat As She And POTUS Welcome Kids To The White House For Halloween Celebration

Melania Trump definitely wowed Sunday when she stepped out in an orange coat as she and President Donald Trump welcomed kids to the White House for a Halloween celebration.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the long sleeve, burnt orange jacket that went down past her knees as she and POTUS waved and smiled at kids outside the south portico entrance of the White House. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

This year’s celebration definitely looked different compared to the past as FLOTUS and Trump didn’t actually hand out candy to the kids due to the pandemic. (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

But judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all as frontline workers, military families, schoolchildren and trick-or-treaters of all ages, dressed up as witches, dinosaurs, the incredible Hulk and even a hot dog, as they walked by and waved at the president and first lady and took pictures.

The White House this year was decked out just as stunning as in the past for the spooky season, complete with piles and piles of orange pumpkins and bright-colored fall leaves as Halloween-themed music played in the background setting the theme for the fun night.