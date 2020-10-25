Pamper Your Dog With These Discounted Services And Goodies!

While they’re covered in fur, boast four legs, and have a wagging tail, we consider these little doggos to be actual family members, and when it comes to their health and well-being, going the extra mile is a given. With these discounted doggy DNA tests, washing aids, comfort items, and more, giving your dog a full, happy life is easy — and it won’t make a dent in your wallet.

Embark Dog DNA Test Kit – $174.99

This advanced DNA kit tests for over 350 different dog breeds with the most accurate breed identification on the market. Not only will you get an all-inclusive report on your dog’s breed, but you’ll get a comprehensive ancestry line, revealing what breed their grandparents were. You can even connect with your dog’s relatives who are also in the database.

Allergy Test My Pet Kit – $69.99

This kit tells you everything your dog can’t, from what foods disagree with them to common environmental factors that are infringing on their daily happiness. Just by measuring the proteins found in your dog’s saliva, you’ll learn up to 100 different foods your pup could be sensitive to along with a list of food and household items you ought to avoid.

FurZapper® Pet Hair Remover for Clothes & Laundry: 2-Pack – $12.99

Kiss annoying lint rollers goodbye! This handheld FurZapper tumbles around with your clothes and blankets in the washing machine, effectively removing stubborn fur and hair. And thanks to the way it sticks to the hair, it all gets deposited into the lint trap once it’s in the dryer, ridding your stuff of fur once and for all!

Wickman Dog Sofa – $99.99

Your dog may not be allowed on your couch, so give them one of their very own! Featuring a tall built-in back cushion and rounded arms, your dog can get comfy in a number of positions — and thanks to its raised platform, it protects your floor from any moisture. And you can even remove the cover for easy washing.

Automatic Ball Launcher & Dog Feeder – $42.95

This device plays catch with your dog when you can’t, giving them the exercise and stimulation they need. And since you don’t need to plug it into a power source, you can put it pretty much anywhere around the house. It even releases treats automatically as a reward when they bring the ball back.

Pet Grooming Kit: Cordless Trimmer, Combs, Scissors & More – $39.99

With safely designed titanium alloy blades, this ultra-quiet trimmer gives you the confidence to cut your dog’s hair, and it even comes with combs, a cleaning brush, scissors, and a nail file. Plus, it lasts up to three hours per charge!

EZ-PET Smart Programmable Automatic Feeder – $79.99

Feed little Fido no matter how far away from home you are by using the accompanying Made4Pets app. In addition to dispensing food, this gadget also lets you record your voice to get your pup amped about mealtime.

Pebble Smart® Doggie Doorbell – $25.99

Whether they’re coming in from outside or asking to be let out, this doggie doorbell lets your dog engage in a fun activity multiple times a day. It even has a built-in treat holder for easy training. And the best part? It sticks right onto any surface, which means incredibly easy installation.

Relax My Dog Video Streaming: 2-Yr Subscription – $19.99

Whether they’re bored, hyperactive, or anxious, this subscription service gives you access to audio and video specifically designed to relax your pup. Proven to calm down 87% of dogs, this soothing content gives you peace of mind whenever you have to leave home or steer attention away from the dog for extended periods of time.

EZ-PET Shampoo Dispensing Grooming Brush – $15.99

Give your favorite furry friend a relaxing massage every time you scrub them down with this dispensing grooming brush. Thanks to its soft silicone bristles, it is incredibly gentle on your dog’s skin and it produces more foam than your typical brush.

