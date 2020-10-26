Alabama Leads The Latest College Football Odds, Ohio State And Clemson Are Tied For 2nd

Alabama is still the favorite to win the college football national title.

In the latest odds from SuperBook Sports, the Crimson Tide lead the way at 9/5 to win the title. Ohio State and Clemson are both tied at 2/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other team is under 20/1. You can see the full list below.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports Bama 9/5

Clemson, OhioSt 2/1

UGA, ND 20/1

UF, OkSt, PSU, Wis 40/1

Oregon 50/1

Mich 60/1

BYU, USC 80/1

A&M, Cincy, OU 100/1

KSU, Miami 200/1

Boise, UNC, Tex 300/1

ASU, Minn, Wash 500/1

Aub, LSU, Marsh, Purdue, Stan, Utah, WVU 1000/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 26, 2020

As I’ve said many times, you’d have to be kind of foolish to really believe that any team other than Alabama, Ohio State or Clemson has a great shot at winning the title.

Now, a different team could absolutely win, but we all know the three teams at the top of the odds are in a class of their own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

Until one of them loses or something dramatically changes, the three of them will likely remain at the top all season long.

Finally, Wisconsin is slowly climbing the board after thrashing Illinois, but our entire future now hinges on a coronavirus test for Graham Mertz.

If his second test comes back clean, then we’re still in business. If not, then we have a whole lot of unknowns that are going to start popping up.