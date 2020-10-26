Beto O’Rourke Says Texas Is ‘Biden’s State To Lose’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said that Texas is Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “state to lose” during a Monday afternoon segment on “MSNBC Live with Katy Tur.”

Discussing his efforts to get out the vote with MSNBC’s Priscilla Thompson, O’Rourke made the comments while attempting to convince Biden to make an appearance in the critical Republican stronghold.

“I’m confident, especially because Sen. Harris is coming to Texas, and maybe we could convince Joe Biden to come to Texas, that this state could put that ticket over the top on election night with 38 electoral college votes,” O’Rourke said.

The former Democratic congressman claimed his party has been “seeing record turnout in Texas.”

“In fact, we went from 50th in the country in voter turnout before 2018 to first in the nation in total votes cast and votes cast relative to 2016,” he said, attributing the upswing to black and Latino voters.

“In the most voter suppressed state in the country, you’re already seeing record turnout and so much of that is fueled by black voter and Latino voters, and voters in communities of color, precisely the ones turning out today with the Texas Organizing Project,” O’Rourke said.

“This is Biden’s state to lose and we’re doing our part in Texas,” he concluded. “We would love to see Joe Biden come down here as well.” (RELATED: ‘The Tide Is Turning’: Jesse Watters Describes The ‘Week That Changed The Race’)

A poll published Oct. 21 by Quinnipiac showed Trump and Biden tied in Texas with 47% each.

The Real Clear Politics polling average currently shows President Donald Trump with a 3.2% lead over Biden in the state.