Ed Orgeron Says Myles Brennan Is LSU’s Starting Quarterback If He’s Healthy

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron has made it clear there’s no quarterback controversy in Baton Rouge.

Starter Myles Brennan didn’t play this past weekend in the win over South Carolina because he was hurt, and freshman TJ Finley looked impressive leading the Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 24, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT

Naturally, that probably had some people wondering whether or not a change would be going forward at the QB position.

Well, it’s not happening. According to 247Sports, Orgeron appeared Monday on “SEC This Morning,” and said the following:

The best man wins around here. Myles is not going to lose his starting spot because he got hurt. He had three phenomenal games for us. I believe in Myles But I also believe in TJ and I also believe in Max. The best guy is going to play and right now that’s Myles Brennan. Myles, if he plays like he should, he’s our quarterback. If he doesn’t, I’ll put in TJ, it’s easy.

I love how fanbases assume there’s a QB controversy whenever the backup quarterback gets into the game and plays reasonably well.

Myles Brennan isn’t getting benched if he’s healthy. That’s absolutely not going to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 26, 2020 at 12:10pm PDT

Brennan is a very solid quarterback, has played well through three games and has thrown 11 touchdowns to only three interceptions.

You don’t bench a guy like that just because the backup played well in one game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Sep 9, 2020 at 6:27am PDT

It’s Brennan’s job in Baton Rouge, and things would have to go really wrong for that to change anytime soon.