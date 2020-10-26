‘I’ll Give You One Guess Who We’re Voting For’: Ivanka Posts Picture After Voting On Air Force One

Ivanka Trump definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when she posted a picture after voting while on Air Force One.

In the snap she shared on Instagram, the first daughter was standing next to President Donald Trump on one side with husband Jared Kushner on the other while holding up her mail-in ballot. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She didn’t explain much about the shot and simply captioned it, “I’ll give you one guess who we’re voting for???” Ivanka wrote. “#Trump2020.”

The comments come as the first daughter has spent the last few weeks crossing the country at campaign stops for President Donald Trump’s reelection. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

Last week, she posted several pictures from her stops in Florida, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Michigan.

During the visits, Ivanka meet with supporters of the president and participated in a variety of question and answer sessions held by the Trump reelection campaign.

After one of her stops the week before in Ohio, Ivanka captioned her post on social media, “Thank you Cincinnati!”

“With your help, your voice, and your vote on November 3, we will win Ohio and another historic victory for the People’s President, @realdonaldtrump!” she added, along with several pictures from the visit.