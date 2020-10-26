Jason Aldean Responds To Backlash After Posting Photo Mask-less At Disneyland

Country singer Jason Aldean responded after he received backlash over a photo of him and his family at Disneyland.

Aldean was criticized for not wearing masks in the photo, according to an article published Sunday by Taste of Country.

“Chill out lady,” Aldean reportedly responded, according to the outlet. “They are in our pocket. We took them off for 5 seconds to take the pic. Believe me, Disney didn’t give us a ‘free pass’ not to wear them. We had them on all day just like everybody else.”

Aldean then told the commenter to “just enjoy the picture” and to “stop over analyzing,” Taste of Country reported. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Returns To Stage With Message That Is Can’t-Miss)

The photo has since been deleted.

Aldean and his wife share four children together, one that is under two years old.

Disney’s face covering policy requires everyone aged two and up to wear a face covering at all times.

“Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members,” the website said. “Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing.”