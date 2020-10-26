‘Jews For Trump’ Convoy Takes Over Manhattan, Sparks Clashes With Counter-Protesters

Hundreds of Jews took to the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn Sunday to show their support for President Donald Trump, sparking small altercations across the city as the Jews for Trump convoy passed through the city.

The caravan traveled from Coney Island to Trump tower in Manhattan and then to a rally in Brooklyn, according to the Associated Press (AP).

In a video posted to Twitter, Jews for Trump called the sight “unbelievable” and posed the possibility of turning New York’s ‘red zones’ into “NY-red.”

Unbelievable!! The Jewish community of New York rally in support of our greatest President, @realDonaldTrump! If only the President can retweet this. 100s of cars. 1000’s of people. Never seen anything like it. Can we turn DeCuomo’s red zones into NY-red? —#JewsForTrump pic.twitter.com/E7dIA1UyMv — Jews For Trump (@jewsfortrump) October 25, 2020

Some anti-Trump protesters stood above a highway and threw unidentified objects at passing vehicles.

People in New York throw projectiles at driving participants of the #JewsforTrump caravan below. pic.twitter.com/5QBYiX29Tv — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 25, 2020

The NYPD is investigating this incident, according to Chief Terence Monahan.

Other videos taken from Times Square shows vehicle patrons being harassed by a group of anti-Trump protesters. When the driver of the vehicle goes to step out of his car, one of the protesters shoves the car door shut. A skirmish then breaks out, prompting the New York City Police Department (NYPD) to step in. (RELATED: ‘West Texans Love Their President’: Hundreds Join West Texas ‘Trump Train’ Parade In Lubbock)

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Another video posted to Twitter shows Trump supporters carrying pro-Trump flags walking along the street in Midtown as counter-protesters chant “New York hates you.”

Police flank MAGA marchers in Midtown as counter-protesters chant “‘New York hates you” from the side of the street. pic.twitter.com/xQStLQDwaQ — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 25, 2020

Police said 11 people were arrested, according to The New York Times. 10 of those arrested were released, except for a 36-year-old man who threw eggs in the faces of two officers, per the same report.

The rally was intended to be a show of solidarity with “the beleaguered Red Zone community” which are coronavirus hot spots designated by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, per the AP. Schools and non-essential businesses are shut in these mostly Orthodox Jewish areas.