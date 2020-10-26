Are The Michigan Wolverines Finally For Real?

The Michigan Wolverines look like a legit football team in 2020.

The Wolverines blasted Minnesota to open the season, and it looks like Jim Harbaugh might have finally found himself a quarterback in Joe Milton. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, I understand that every single season there seems to be a ton of hype surrounding Michigan and Harbaugh’s squad in Ann Arbor.

Then, after a few cupcakes, Michigan always loses, expectations fall apart, fans get disappointed, the Wolverines get boat raced by Ohio State and everyone laughs.

It’s a yearly routine for Michigan at this point under Harbaugh.

However, I got a very different vibe as I watched Michigan dismantle Minnesota 49-24. That was a game a couple years ago that would have been a dogfight for the Wolverines.

The Gophers aren’t an easy team by any metric, and Michigan still rolled them behind Joe Milton’s play.

For the first time in Harbaugh’s tenure, it seems like he finally has a team that can compete at a high level on a consistent basis.

Now, it’s just one game, and they certainly didn’t look like OSU or Wisconsin. However, it seems like there are reasons to be optimistic.

We’ll have to see if they can live up to the hype the rest of the season.