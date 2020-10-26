Odell Beckham Jr. Tears His ACL, Is Done For The Season

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is out for the rest of the season.

OBJ suffered a knee injury Sunday against the Bengals, and there were serious concerns that it was going to be really bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odell Beckham hurts here trying to make a tackle on a bad Baker pass that was picked. Ankle? pic.twitter.com/Oslc2WsFcX — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 25, 2020

Well, we now have an answer, and it’s not good. Josina Anderson tweeted Monday morning that OBJ texted her that he has a torn ACL and is done for the rest of 2020.

Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2020

This honestly sucks for OBJ, and there’s no other way to put it. Despite the fact that the Browns aren’t great, he was by far their best player and is really fun to watch.

He has a huge personality and is a major talent in the NFL. Now, his season is all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 21, 2020 at 10:48am PDT

The good news for OBJ is that ACL surgeries are really common these days, and players bounce back from them all the time.

I have no doubt that he’ll be ready for the 2021 NFL campaign when it starts next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Sep 10, 2020 at 5:12am PDT

Let’s all hope that he bounces back in a major way.