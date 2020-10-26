Ohio State Vs. Penn State Is The Best College Football Game This Saturday

Ohio State vs. Penn State is easily the best college football game of the day this upcoming Saturday.

Despite the fact that Nittany Lions lost a thriller to the Hoosiers this past weekend, the game between PSU and OSU is a major rivalry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penn State Football (@pennstatefball) on Oct 26, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

Yes, things are going to be very different this season. Happy Valley won’t be packed with screaming fans, we’re dealing with coronavirus but it still should be a hell of a game.

For Ohio State, the game Saturday represents what will likely be their toughest regular season game of the year. If they get past the Nittany Lions, then it’s really only Michigan and a scrappy Indiana team left.

For PSU, the game against the Buckeyes represents a chance to pull off a huge rivalry win and keep their playoff hopes alive. To say the stakes are high would be an epic understatement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Oct 26, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

Plus, the game is also a night game, and we all know that night games hit much differently in the B1G. That’s just science.

Once the sun goes down and the lights come on, you’re going to have pure electricity on your hands.

You can catch the game between OSU and PSU starting at 7:30 EST on ABC.