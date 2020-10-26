Pro Football Focus Names Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz The Offensive MVP Of The Week In College Football

Pro Football Focus has given Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz a huge honor.

PFF named the redshirt freshman phenom the offensive MVP of the week in college football after he threw five touchdowns against Illinois. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football MVP’s of the Week Offense: Graham Mertz, Wisconsin QB

Defense: Zaven Collins, Tulsa LB pic.twitter.com/iMbbKAlV39 — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 26, 2020

I was talking with a close friend yesterday, and I asked if there has been a college football player who lived up to the hype better than Mertz in recent history.

The answer to that question is probably no. I’m not sure I can think of anyone who exceeded expectations in their first start like he did against Illinois.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:45am PDT

It’s one thing to be a nobody and blow up on the scene. However, that’s not what happened with Mertz. He was expected to be a star, and he somehow still managed to shock and stun everyone.

His performance against Illinois is going to be remembered for a long time. We haven’t seen a passing attack like that in Madison since the days of Russell Wilson.

Now, we wait on the edge of our seats to find out whether or not he actually has coronavirus after a positive test.

For the sake of fans everywhere, I certainly hope it’s a false positive.

Wisconsin star quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for coronavirus, according to multiple reports. Pray it’s a false positive because Wisconsin will burn if Mertz is out. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2020

We need Mertz to keep rolling with this awesome momentum. The whole state is riding with him!