Sadie Robertson Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Coronavirus While Pregnant

Reality TV personality Sadie Robertson revealed she had been hospitalized following a coronavirus diagnosis.

Robertson shared a selfie at the hospital Monday to her Instagram with the update.



“I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick,” Robertson revealed in the caption of her post. “I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one!” (RELATED: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Expecting Her First Child)

“Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well,” Robertson said. “I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered.”

Robertson revealed she’d be talking about her coronavirus experience on her podcast with her mom, who has also had COVID-19.

“My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid,” Robertson said.

Robertson announced her pregnancy on her Instagram early in October.

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in,” she captioned her photo. “Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”