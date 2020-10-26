‘Trump Didn’t Campaign On Cutting The Debt,’ Ted Cruz Tells Axios

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan countered Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s claim that “Trump didn’t campaign on cutting the debt” during an interview scheduled to air on Monday night.

“Mick Mulvaney had a great quote and he said you know the deficit’s the worst thing in the world when Barack Obama was president, but Donald Trump came in and you know we’re not so worried about that anymore. He’s right isn’t he?” Swan asked Cruz, video shows. (RELATED: The US National Debt Has Exceeded The Total Value Of The GDP)

“So look I’m very worried about the debt and I’m very worried about it under Trump. Now to be fair, Trump didn’t campaign on cutting the debt,” Cruz answered.

.@tedcruz: “I’m very worried about the debt…Now, to be fair, Trump didn’t campaign on cutting the debt.”@jonathanvswan: “He did. He said he was gonna eliminate the national debt in 8 years.” Watch the full #AxiosOnHBO interview tonight at 11:16pm ET/PT. @dctvny @hbodocs pic.twitter.com/mwfUVefA7m — Axios (@axios) October 26, 2020

“He did he said he was gonna eliminate the national debt in eight years,” Swan told Cruz.

“He also said something, what is it, I’m the king of debt, in 2016,” Cruz responded.

The national debt has risen over $27 trillion, according to the U.S. National Debt Clock.

Cruz’s Press Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

